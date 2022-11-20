Thane Geoffrey Russell Sells 260,000 Shares of Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI) Stock

Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI – Get Rating) Director Thane Geoffrey Russell sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total transaction of C$91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,956,850 shares in the company, valued at C$684,897.50.
Stampede Drilling Stock Performance
Stampede Drilling stock opened at C$0.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Stampede Drilling Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.13 and a 1 year high of C$0.50. The company has a market cap of C$71.31 million and a P/E ratio of 33.00.
Stampede Drilling Company Profile
