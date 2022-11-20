Thane Geoffrey Russell Sells 260,000 Shares of Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI) Stock

Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI – Get Rating) Director Thane Geoffrey Russell sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total transaction of C$91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,956,850 shares in the company, valued at C$684,897.50.

Stampede Drilling Stock Performance

Stampede Drilling stock opened at C$0.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Stampede Drilling Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.13 and a 1 year high of C$0.50. The company has a market cap of C$71.31 million and a P/E ratio of 33.00.

Get Stampede Drilling alerts:

Stampede Drilling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Stampede Drilling Inc provides drilling rig services for the oil and natural gas industry in North America. It provides drilling rig services in southeast Saskatchewan and Alberta; and operational management services in the United States. It operates a fleet of 10 telescopic double drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc and changed its name to Stampede Drilling Inc in May 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for Stampede Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stampede Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.