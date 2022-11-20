The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,850 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Chemours worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Chemours by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 4.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 0.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 100,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 23.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.86.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

