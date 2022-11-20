The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth $322,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth $1,494,000. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 72,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 141,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.76. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $91.22.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

