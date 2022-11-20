The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Sells $185,060.00 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $185,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.8 %
The Ensign Group stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $95.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.33.
The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Ensign Group
The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.
