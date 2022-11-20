The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $197.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $197.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $197.07.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $147.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.75 and a 200-day moving average of $182.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $145.59 and a 52 week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

