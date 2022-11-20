The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $175.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TGT. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.07.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $162.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Target has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Target by 20.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,559 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 122,068.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

