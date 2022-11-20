The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.55) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($24.74) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($35.05) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.93) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($36.08) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday.

Vonovia Price Performance

Shares of VNA opened at €24.34 ($25.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion and a PE ratio of 15.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.60. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €18.59 ($19.16) and a twelve month high of €52.65 ($54.28).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

