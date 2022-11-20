The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -73.82 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $34.15.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty Braves Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $81,594 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter valued at $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.