The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -73.82 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $34.15.
Insider Transactions at The Liberty Braves Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter valued at $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.
The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.