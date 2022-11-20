The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) PT Raised to GBX 683

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Societe Generale from GBX 649 ($7.63) to GBX 683 ($8.03) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($8.23) to GBX 685 ($8.05) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.17) to GBX 950 ($11.16) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Sage Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $745.75.

The Sage Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.08.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

