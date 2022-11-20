The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Coverage Initiated at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded The Swatch Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Swatch Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. HSBC downgraded The Swatch Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded The Swatch Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $278.50.

Shares of SWGAY stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

