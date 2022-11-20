The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606,296 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 73,640 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of TJX Companies worth $33,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $79.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

