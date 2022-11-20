Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.
Thermon Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE THR opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $666.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.27. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $20.30.
Thermon Group Company Profile
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.
