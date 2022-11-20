Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $666.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.27. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermon Group

Thermon Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the third quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 243.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

