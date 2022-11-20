TheStreet Downgrades Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.67.

CSV stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Carriage Services has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $66.33. The stock has a market cap of $354.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.80.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Carriage Services had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 673.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

