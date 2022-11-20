TheStreet Upgrades OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

OSI Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of OSIS opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.11. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $103.17.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $2,117,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,554.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $854,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,354,320.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $2,117,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,554.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,886 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,236 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Further Reading

