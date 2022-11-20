Thor Pruckl Sells 37,337 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Stock

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) COO Thor Pruckl sold 37,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $199,379.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,910.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EGY stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5,581.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

