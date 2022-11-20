Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) Shares Down 8.3%

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 19,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 33,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Tian Ruixiang Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tian Ruixiang

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.61% of Tian Ruixiang worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

