TILT (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of TILT (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$0.20 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$0.60.
TILT Price Performance
Shares of TLLTF opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. TILT has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.35.
About TILT
