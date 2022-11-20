TILT (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of TILT (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$0.20 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$0.60.

TILT Price Performance

Shares of TLLTF opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. TILT has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.35.

About TILT

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. The company engages in the production, cultivation, extraction, and sale of cannabis products; manufacture and distribution of electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems; and focuses on greenhouse cultivation and CO2 extraction.

