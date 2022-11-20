TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $84.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.42.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $78.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.42.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in TJX Companies by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

