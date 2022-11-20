TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $80.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.42.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $78.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.