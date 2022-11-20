TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $90.00 at Bank of America

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.42.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE TJX opened at $78.16 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.42.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,804,561 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $110,692,000 after buying an additional 34,370 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 48,865 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in TJX Companies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,725 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 91,162 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

