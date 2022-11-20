Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 10,058 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $25,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OVV. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ovintiv by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 341,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after acquiring an additional 113,550 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $1,547,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 290,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 23,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.98. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $63.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

