Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 169,802 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 160.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,802 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.17% of Skyworks Solutions worth $25,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 605,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,052,000 after purchasing an additional 50,251 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 28.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 20.5% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $94.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.12. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $164.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.