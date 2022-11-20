Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759,317 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,162 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Halliburton worth $23,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $677,566,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,761,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460,366 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Halliburton by 35.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,448,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $547,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,291,720 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $389,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927,975 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $36.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average is $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 2.23. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.99.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

