Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 235,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,939 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $25,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 37.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 131,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

VLO stock opened at $137.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

