Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 105,626 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,626 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.69% of Gildan Activewear worth $36,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $362,255,000 after buying an additional 3,659,935 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,818,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,107 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at $31,558,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,740,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,320,000 after purchasing an additional 697,755 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIL opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.58. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average is $29.87.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

GIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

