Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,994 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $23,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 12.6% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 37.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 47,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE O opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $66.37.

The business also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

