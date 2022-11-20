Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $30,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.03. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $61.80 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 584,631 shares of company stock valued at $53,972,041. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.