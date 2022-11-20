Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 234.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,380 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $24,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $98.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -897.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $182.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

