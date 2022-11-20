Toronto Dominion Bank Has $27.70 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Roper Technologies worth $27,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 29.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $433.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $501.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $390.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

