Toronto Dominion Bank Has $28.39 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,732 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $28,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Public Storage by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,625,000 after buying an additional 362,327 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 54.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,331,000 after purchasing an additional 333,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,945,819,000 after purchasing an additional 275,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 931.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,309,000 after purchasing an additional 271,434 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.4 %

Public Storage Announces Dividend

PSA stock opened at $293.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.87 and its 200-day moving average is $314.77. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.73 and a twelve month high of $421.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSA. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.