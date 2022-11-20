Toronto Dominion Bank Has $31.74 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,700 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $31,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $161.16 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

