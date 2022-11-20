Toronto Dominion Bank Has $34.34 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 10,252.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,645 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in JD.com were worth $34,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in JD.com by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 844,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,229,000 after purchasing an additional 292,477 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter worth $8,816,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in JD.com by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,159,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,462,000 after buying an additional 63,229 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in JD.com by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 584,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,516,000 after buying an additional 61,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.53. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $39.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.30 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.54.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

