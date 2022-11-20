Toronto Dominion Bank Has $38.11 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 345,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $38,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,447 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in EOG Resources by 5,343.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 51,934 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 91,542 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,952 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.23.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $141.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $150.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.