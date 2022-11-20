Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $31,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 403.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 11.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in KLA by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in KLA by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.28.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $376.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.48. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.32. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.