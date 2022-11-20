Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,035 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $25,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $296.48 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $309.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.78 and a 200-day moving average of $248.16.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

