Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 1,303 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Synopsys worth $30,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,090,000 after acquiring an additional 281,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,386,000 after buying an additional 417,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,714,000 after acquiring an additional 97,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Synopsys by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,489,000 after acquiring an additional 191,852 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,037,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,896,000 after purchasing an additional 48,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Edward Jones began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Synopsys Price Performance

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $325.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.59. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

