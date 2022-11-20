Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 46,164 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46,164 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.15% of Ulta Beauty worth $29,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $136,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 108.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. William Blair started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.71.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $440.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $451.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $409.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.05.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

