Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,568 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $26,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.2 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $226.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.35. The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

