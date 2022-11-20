Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 24,561 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 24,561 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $34,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 720.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.74.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $223.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.94. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

