Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 27,886 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,886 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $37,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,603,704,000 after acquiring an additional 457,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,043,033,000 after purchasing an additional 122,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,182,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,580,170,000 after buying an additional 347,468 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,569,000 after buying an additional 28,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,761,000 after buying an additional 1,504,353 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $262.11 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $369.21. The stock has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.25 and its 200-day moving average is $216.71.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.