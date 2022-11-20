Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 74,159 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 505,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,159 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $22,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Exelon by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,171,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,762 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 61.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 645.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Exelon Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

