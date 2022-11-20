Toshihiko Fukuzawa Sells 1,400 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $70.94 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.38.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.