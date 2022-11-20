Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $2,199,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 227,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,015,000 after purchasing an additional 34,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 45.7% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.94.

TSCO opened at $219.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

