Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 6,303 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 98% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,183 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $177.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,339,000 after purchasing an additional 498,591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,146,000 after purchasing an additional 491,363 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,600,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1,873.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after purchasing an additional 314,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $157.86 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $304.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.43.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

