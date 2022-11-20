Traders Purchase High Volume of Elanco Animal Health Put Options (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 11,455 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 156% compared to the typical volume of 4,466 put options.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 64,200 shares of company stock worth $938,930 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

