TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,332,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,147 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.86% of TransAlta worth $26,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter worth $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in TransAlta by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 61.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. TransAlta Co. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Several research firms have commented on TAC. TheStreet cut shares of TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

