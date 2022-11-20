Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn $2.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.21.
Transcontinental Price Performance
Transcontinental has a one year low of C$23.27 and a one year high of C$31.95.
About Transcontinental
Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.
