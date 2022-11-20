Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn $2.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.21.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental Price Performance

Transcontinental has a one year low of C$23.27 and a one year high of C$31.95.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental ( TSE:TCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$747.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$717.80 million.

(Get Rating)

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.