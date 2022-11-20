Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 63,577 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 111.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,577 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTNX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Nutanix by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Nutanix by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 7.1% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nutanix from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Nutanix from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Nutanix to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.08.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $28.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $35.56.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $1,499,071.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,250,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $255,623.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,784.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $1,499,071.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Articles

