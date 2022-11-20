Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 71,315 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 473.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,315 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,311.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VIRT stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

