Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 74,745 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,745 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 16.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after acquiring an additional 185,137 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 30.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 142,250 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 430,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,753,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NWL stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.84. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 69.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

